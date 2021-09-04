In the world of home design and improvement, window treatments are a major feature to consider.
If you’re new to this, window treatments are simply the type of material you choose to cover or partially cover a window. It’s all about your particular taste and preference.
Blinds, shades, drapes, wood and faux wood blinds, aluminum/mini blinds, vertical blinds, outdoor shades and sheer shades are a few of countless options that can be incorporated into homes.
The main benefits of window coverings are for style purposes, regulating temperature, controlling light and allowing privacy. Following the latest design trends can help you decide which works best for your unique space.
Janet Alexander, owner of Alexander’s Blind & Drapery Shop, has found that many people are painting and decorating their homes with grays and taupe colors, on the walls, on the hardwood floors and in their decor.
“I have sold draperies that are made from a linen-looking polyester with embroidery for several homes,” she said. “These drapes are often used as side panels with a blind or shade as the main function of the window.”
In those cases, she adds, screen shades have become very popular, most of the time seen in commercial settings such as restaurants and hospitals.
“They have to be updated with textures to fit in a residential setting,” Alexander said.
For a more sleek look, shutters are popular. Faux wood is an affordable alternative to wood, she said.
The biggest trend Alexander notices is motorization and child safety.
“This is a way to remove the cords that can cause problems,” she said. “Motorization can be incorporated into the home systems like Alexa.”
This style upgrade can be perfect for homes with pets or kids because it eliminates dangling cords. It works best for hard-to-reach windows and may be a great option for those with mobility struggles.
If you’re more of a curtain kind of person, you can hang curtains in four easy steps. Gather your materials, take measurements, install brackets and install the rod and curtains. Faux wood blinds are easier to install than you might think, requiring only a screwdriver or a drill with a 1/4-inch hex head drill bit.
