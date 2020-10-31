While you may look forward to celebrating your family’s traditions on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day each year, many religions, faiths and cultures look forward to celebrating other special days.
Do you know which culture celebrates by fasting? Which holiday involves eating a delicacy called “moon cake?”
Fumi Cheever, director of international student services at Missouri Western State University, shared a bit of her expertise on important holidays in other cultures you may or may not be aware of and traditions you might not have heard of.
A few major days celebrated each year include Diwali, Bodhi, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Chinese New Year and Ramadan, to name just a few.
Diwali (Hindu) is a “celebration of light,” Cheever said. This holiday has been celebrated on campus in the past, including Indian cuisine, dance performances, fireworks and floating lanterns outside by the pond. This year, the holiday falls on Saturday, Nov. 14.
Bodhi, in Buddhism, represents the final enlightenment. Rituals may include a day-long meditation, prayer and study. People traditionally decorate a ficus tree with multi-colored lights strung with beads to symbolize paths to Nirvana.
Hanukkah (Jewish) and Kwanzaa (African), she said, are more well-known and popular holidays in the U.S. During Hanukkah, known as the Jewish Festival of Lights, a candle is lit in a special Menorah on each of eight nights. This year, it will begin on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 10, and end on the evening of Friday, Dec. 18. Kwanzaa celebrates African heritage, unity and culture. Seven candles symbolize the seven principles of Kwanzaa.
Three King’s Day (Christian)
Christians typically celebrate this holiday on the first Sunday after Jan. 1. In Hispanic cultures, it involves gift-giving and additional festivities.
Ramadan, celebrated in Muslim culture, involves fasting from sunrise to sundown (this could look like 5 a.m. to about 9 p.m.). Muslims typically abstain from eating, drinking, or smoking from dawn to sunset. After 30 days, there is a big celebration with family and a big meal, Cheever said.
Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year, will begin the Year of the Rat in 2021. The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival, fell on Oct. 1 this year. The date changes every year according to the Chinese calendar, she notes. Participants traditionally celebrate with food and moon cake, which symbolizes togetherness and completeness in Chinese culture.
It’s also tradition, at Lunar New Year, to give a gift of red envelopes filled with money to friends and family. One year, Cheever bought envelopes with fake money for her students, to which they laughed and corrected her on what this act actually represented for this holiday. Amused, she said she learns something new every day from her students and looks forward to continuous learning from them.
“The students always educate us,” she said.