Have you ever noticed that certain colors seem to pop up everywhere for a season and then disappear? There’s a reason for that.
More than two decades ago, Pantone’s Color of the Year appeared, and it has become a pop-culture phenomenon, influencing decisions in many industries including home furnishings, fashion and graphic design. It even inspired other companies to release their own color of the year.
As 2021 drifts away, what colors will take the stage in 2022?
An article in the Washington Post last month revealed an odd trend. Journalist Megan Buerger wrote that while in years past a rainbow of colors is announced as companies reveal their color of the year, this year multiple companies independently have chosen a muted green-gray.
“Commonly associated with healing and serenity, the blended gender-neutral hue draws on natural elements such as pebbles, grasses, succulents and sea glass to achieve a certain restorative balance,” she wrote. “Although there are always common thematic elements — most of the 2021 colors shared a certain reserved optimism, for example — rarely is there any real overlap. So, what inspired so many companies to go green for 2022? The prevailing theory is that a prolonged period in which we all followed similar routines — working from home, eating outside, swapping long-distance vacations for long, scenic drives — ignited a global conversation around the importance of mental health.”
Many companies chose colors that reflect this. Behr chose Breezeway, a refreshing mint representing spiritual reemergence. Glidden went with Guacamole, a dense and slightly retro hue, chosen for its soothing qualities that can turn a bedroom into a retreat. PPG’s Olive Sprig is a mellow shade symbolizing new beginnings in a post-pandemic era. Farrow & Ball chose a Breakfast Room Green palette, and Valspar picked Blanched Thyme.
Justin Myers of Heartland Paint in St. Joseph said Benjamin Moore’s color of the year selection, October Mist, is a pale blueish green. The selections for 2022 seem to be headed in a soft pastel blue or green direction. The use of more soft, subtle colors is a trend Myers believes will emerge in the next few years.
“I think we’ll be seeing more color and less gray,” he said. “Pastels, muted colors, muted blues and greens and not-so-bright yellows. I think we’re going to be seeing more of those in the coming year or two.”
When the much-anticipated Pantone Color of the Year for 2022 was announced, it stood apart with the creation of a new color. While other companies leaned toward more earthy tones, Pantone announced a color that represents the merging of our physical and digital lives. Pantone.com claims Very Peri is a color that encourages personal inventiveness and creativity.
“The Pantone Color of the Year reflects what is taking place in our global culture, expressing what people are looking for that color can hope to answer,” stated Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute. “Creating a new color for the first time in the history of our Pantone Color of the Year educational color program reflects the global innovation and transformation taking place. As society continues to recognize color as a critical form of communication and a way to express and affect ideas and emotions and engage and connect, the complexity of this new red-violet-infused blue hue highlights the expansive possibilities that lay before us.”
If you are excited about changing things up as we enter a new year, find ways to add color that will allow you to easily make changes in the future. Use pillows, curtains and other home décor. Covering your entire home in the color of the year may not be the best idea, but if that’s what you want, go for it. The possibilities are endless.
