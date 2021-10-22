Rugs can help define a room, but with so many choices, where do you begin?
Virginia Decker, manager of Beacon KC, a rug store owned by St. Joseph’s Eckard’s Home Improvement in the Kansas City Crossroads District, recommends starting with a rug shape that complements the shape of your furniture.
A rectangle or oval rug looks great under a rectangular dining set, while a larger, round rug works well with a four-person round dining set, Decker said.
The other thing to consider is the purpose (or purposes) of the space.
“If you are trying to create smaller, defined spaces within a larger room — which we are seeing a lot of right now with people needing to create home offices in existing spaces — using 5x8’s or even accent rugs in conjunction with furniture can help carve out defined spaces within a larger room,” Decker said.
A good rule of thumb for a standard-sized living room is that a rug should cover most of the center with about two feet between the edge of the rug to the wall.
But, Decker said she is seeing more and more people challenge the once-accepted standards.
In the past, all furniture legs used to be expected to fit on a rug, but now some people are placing just the front legs on the rug or a mix — all legs on for some pieces of furniture but only the front two on for other pieces, Decker said.
So what about color?
“We are currently seeing a trend toward darker jewel tones in a wider variety of places from living rooms to bathrooms, even baby rooms,” Decker said. “Where traditionally you may think of a bedroom as needing calming, serene colors, there is a trend toward dark, moody vibes or bright retro colors with mid-century modern furniture.”
The rug material you choose also should depend on what the space is used for.
Laundry rooms and outdoor areas need a fiber that can handle water and temperature fluctuations, like heat-set polypropylene, Decker said.
“I have an indoor/outdoor rug in my dining room that I absolutely love because I can carry it outside and hose it off if it gets too dirty,” she added.
Printed rugs are perfect for kitchens, dining rooms and high-traffic areas.
“These rugs often have soft cotton backs and a super short, no-pile face that has an image printed on it. They work well in high-traffic places because they can be swept clean and hold up to all kinds of abuse,” Decker said.
For bedrooms, nothing quite beats a fluffy shag or high-pile rug that you can sink your toes into.
“We have a rug in stock right now that has a high-low effect and is the softest, highest-piled shag I have ever seen,” Decker said. “Everyone who sees it wants to roll around in it.”
Another rug trend is layering.
Here are some things to think about when considering rug layering:
• Are you trying to bring more color into a space?
• Are you trying to ground a larger space and create dimension with smaller rugs?
• Do you just have a lot of personality and want to mix and match styles to suit your style?
“All are valid reasons, but the approach may look different,” Decker said.
Recently, Beacon KC had a customer who wanted to bring some color into her very large space but was overwhelmed by the idea of having a bright abstract rug covering the entire floor. She decided to layer and ended up selecting a 9x13 rug in a natural fiber and color as a base and placed a colorful 5x8 rug on top to bring in the color.
“In my own lounge room, I have three funky rugs overlapping at odd angles to give my space dimension and personality,” Decker explained. “It is loud, vibrant and so much fun — just like me, I hope.”
Layering can be a tripping hazard, so make you have a good rug pad to keep the base rug from slipping around. Using lower-profile rugs as the base is a good idea also.
The Beacon KC store uses projectors and a proprietary app to show thousands of options without needing a massive physical inventory.
The app is available for use by anyone, but the projector is only at Eckards’ Beacon KC store.
The way the app works, you select your favorites and then when you are ready you go to Beacon KC to use the projector to see your favorites in full size and color at your feet.
“Basically all the decorating rules of the past are begging to be broken,” Decker said. “Pattern and color mixing are huge right now, layering is encouraged … and all colors are fair game anywhere.”
