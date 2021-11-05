Before you head out like the Griswolds and cut down your own tree for the holidays, there are a few things to know about the different species.
Fir trees are the most traditional tree because they have great fragrance and short but sturdy needles and branches, according to the Farmer's Almanac. If watered correctly and kept in a climate-controlled environment, fir trees can hold their needles up through the Christmas holiday.
Cypress are commonly found in the southern states because they prefer warm weather, unlike fir, which do better in cold temperatures. Their needles are soft to the touch, but the branches aim upward rather than straight out and are not great at holding heavy ornaments.
Pine trees are a good compromise between firs and cypress. This particular variety has a look and smell similar to what most people associate with a Christmas tree. They can be easily pruned in the field to give that familiar triangle stature. Like the cypress, they grow well in warmer clients, so farmers can grow them in almost any part of the country. But beware, pine can produce a lot of sap and is sticky.
Spruce trees are sometimes confused with fir trees due to their short, stiff needles but come in varieties of blue and white that give off a gorgeous, unique color.
Cedars love hot weather, so they are the most common holiday tree for those living in Arizona, Texas and parts of the deep south.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.