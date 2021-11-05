For the person who’s hard to buy for and lives out of town, homemade Christmas cookies seem like a good option and easy to send.
But not so fast, said Rhonda Blaylock, who owns Goin’ Postal in St. Joseph with her husband, Kim. The best cute, small gifts that have a strong chance of arriving intact are books, handmade cards and ornaments (nothing breakable) and “sturdy” holiday candy like fudge, taffy and peppermint or chocolate bark.
The Blaylocks, who will pack items for you at their store, only charge for the packing supplies needed. They’re experienced with all shipping carriers and can send items around the world if needed.
For an item to qualify for insurance, you will need a new box, the item covered in half-inch bubble wrap and surrounded by two inches of packing peanuts. Newspaper, plastic shopping bags and clothing or blankets do not qualify as packing materials, Blaylock said.
“Some of the more delicate items we recommend double-boxing for extra protection,” she added.
Whether you’re mailing something large or small, she suggests:
1. If you see the perfect gift, get it now because it may not be there when you return.
2. Ship holiday packages as early as possible. Delays in shipping already have started, not so much because of volume but due to labor delays, Blaylock said. “You would rather have your package sitting at (the recipient’s) house than sitting on a dock or in a truck somewhere,” she said.
3. Don’t use gift wrap on the shipping box/outside box. The gift wrap will tear off and so will your shipping label and then your package will be lost.
4. Shipping alcohol is illegal and can result in heavy fines unless you have a license to do so, such as a winery or distillery.
5. Get a signature with delivery for the item(s) you’re sending. The best way to ensure “porch pirates” don’t steal packages you’ve sent is to pay to get a signature with delivery. “Or, if possible, have the package shipped to the recipient’s employment, if the boss will allow it,” Blaylock said.
Here are a few cute, small (and sturdy) gifts that will brighten a loved one’s holidays (or any time of year):
• Clothing -- Scarves, gloves and socks are small and cute, but how about sending matching pajamas for your loved one and their dog or cat? As in years past, Target is carrying the matching sets.
• Wine caddy for the tub -- You can’t ship alcohol, but who says you can’t help facilitate its sipping in the bath? (amazon.com)
• Capsaicin magnesium body butter -- Natural Grocers carries the Asutra brand, which claims to ease aches and pains while moisturizing.
• Air plants (etsy.com) or a mini cactus kit – complete with a cactus “pup.” Who knew cacti could stir up such images of cuteness? (spaltedhome.com)
• Luxury lip balms -- If you’re like me, you can never seem to have enough and are always losing them. A keychain for holding balms may help solve this, too. (amazon.com)
And for those who always lose their keys…
• Try a key finder. Both LifeWire and Good Housekeeping recommend the Tile Pro as the best. Just attach the square receiver to your keys and use your phone’s Bluetooth function to locate the missing keys. The Tile will ring or you can use the app on your phone to view a map for its location. (thetileapp.com)
• Themed gift boxes -- Brightbox.com has dozens of cute themed boxes for a variety of occasions that they’ll send for you. They’re affordable, too, ranging in price from $11 to $50 (which includes shipping for orders $15 or more).
