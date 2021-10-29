Orange is the unofficial color of fall. While most people don’t shy away from the shade in subtle home décor this time of year, few will embrace its boldness.
“Orange is just one of those colors that homeowners shy away from,” Sheryl Ward said.
The local interior designer said shades of orange can be both cool and warm, which creates the perfect neutral if used properly.
Because orange is a secondary color, a mix of red and yellow, combining equal parts gives the truest shade of orange. Ward said adding more yellow can create a vivid hue, while redder gives a deeper, richer hue.
“Most people think of orange as a single shade, like the color from our crayon boxes,” Ward said. “That’s so not its potential. There are dozens and dozens of oranges.”
Ward’s in-home studio has shifted to a mix of fall and holiday paints and décor she uses to remodel homes or stage them. Her paint wall has an arrangement of oranges from salmon and peach tones to gold and pink tones. They’re all still orange, she said, they just have that leaning toward other shades, too.
Used as the main wall color, orange is vibrant enough for a kitchen and, when deepened, is gorgeous in a living room.
According to colormatters.com, orange is associated with joy, warmth, heat, sunshine, enthusiasm and creativity. The color means stimulating, vibrant and flamboyant.
Used as the pop of color in décor, Ward said the possibilities for orange are endless, from a rust orange throw on the edge of a bed or sofa to accent pillows, wall art or a chair. She also has used orange in a lot of porch stagings throughout the year, not just in the fall.
“A lot of my clients embrace orange, especially in the spring and summer,” Ward said. “It gives off the same vibe as the sun so it’s the perfect palette. I love using oranges, both real and fake, in vases or decorative bowls on tables.”
