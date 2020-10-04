Visiting the pumpkin patch and apple orchard might be checked off your fall to-do list already this year. If moms out there are searching for more ways to entertain their stir-crazy, Halloween-loving kiddos, we may have a few more ideas to try this season.
Cindy McGuire, programming/marketing coordinator at Leavenworth Public Library, shares a few of the elementary-age programs available at their branch.
"WooHoo We Have Ghost Stories" looks at the ghost-related materials available in the children’s department, including spooky CDs, DVDs, fiction and non-fiction books. They will read a short (but not scary) ghost story. This event will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.
The group will read some chapters from Astrid Lindgren’s famous book, "Pippi Longstocking," at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.
A "Drawing Monsters" night will teach kids simple ideas on how to draw monsters. This event will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The group will read selected chapters from "The Borrowers" by Mary Norton, acted out with Borrower stick puppets, at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.
McGuire adds that elementary-age activities are held every Wednesday at 4 p.m. for ages 6 to 12. Teen time is every Tuesday at 5 p.m. for ages 12 to 18. A “lap sit” story time also is available for ages 6 to 18 months.
If your family can’t make it out of the house this year to celebrate, or you just don’t feel comfortable venturing out in public yet, you can always try a few festive activities at home.
Make a spooky snack
Make your traditional Rice Krispies treats a little more festive by drizzling black and orange candy melts over the top of the squares.
Halloween living room dance
Start a haunted playlist and have the whole family participate in a game of freeze dance.
Trunk-or-treat
Look for local trunk-or-treat events in your area or organize one in your own neighborhood. You can still keep your distance without venturing too far out.
Haunt your own house
Decorate your home like a haunted house and do a walk-through with the kids. Dress up as ghosts or witches and play spooky music in the background.
Halloween walk/bike ride
You may not feel comfortable trick-or-treating this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still keep your distance while venturing out into the neighborhood. Take a short stroll or bike ride while pointing out the prettiest trees or decorations at each house you pass by.