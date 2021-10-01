Fall is one of those seasons that features rich jewel tones but also embraces the fun and spirit of Halloween. Many people have opted to marry the two.
“The days of using (traditional) fall colors for fall and Halloween are gone,” said Kim McKean, owner of The Ivy Cottage in Savannah, Missouri. “Grays, silvers, turquoise, copper pink … so many to choose from but they do blend well with the richer fall colors.”
McKean is on the creepy chic bandwagon since she prefers no gore in her Halloween home décor.
As far as her clients go, most will choose the fall-only look, but for those wanting to create a fall Halloween scheme, McKean suggests keeping it on the elegant side.
Adding black sheer fabrics that drape easily and ravens scream classy, she said.
“Ravens are quite majestic compared to rats for me,” McKean said. “Skulls under a cloche, on a cake stand, anywhere. I love them. Or take a skeleton and add hats, jewelry, scarves, whatever you can to add some ‘class.’”
Place a rich, jewel-toned velvet pumpkin at each place setting and glam up your Halloween by using gold and silver on your pumpkins, too.
“This year, we have sold black velvet pumpkins with ribbon and brooches on them,” she said. “There are always the new pink-hued pumpkins that are at some of the greenhouses that mix well with the gray pumpkins.”
McKean said velvet pumpkins are gorgeous. Her store sells them in shades of bronze, teal, dark purple, mauve and other colors.
As far as current trends go, McKean said fall is timeless in its look.
“The hues may change, but a pumpkin is a pumpkin. It all depends upon the look you want for the time period. Elegant, gore, cute. They all use pumpkins and leaves for their base.”
To start any fall Halloween decorating project, McKean suggests the following staples:
Twig branches.
Wired twig that can be wrapped around any vignette for a kind of nesting effect. It looks like dried twigs.
Moss and bits of “natural” materials to look like the outdoors brought in.
Unpolished silver adds to a chic yet creepy look.
Go outside and collect twigs, bark and leaves. Paint them or leave them natural.
Fall candle rings are great to nest pumpkins and other items in on top of urns or on a table.
Cobwebs can be used on large mirrors and across a sideboard or just as an accent on a plate or charger.
Fall leaves in the dark richer hues to base a look.
“I think many people are using a more elegant or chic look for their outdoor décor by adding faux leaves and vines to real pumpkins and mums,” McKean said. “Of course, if you have children all this goes out the door. Ghosts and witches for everyone. My thought has always been to really build up one or two statement pieces in a space and not to go overboard by ‘decorating’ every inch.”
