As the days get shorter and cooler, bringing the beauty of fall inside is a great way to celebrate the season.
Ashley Hess and Jamie Donaldson, co-owners of Juniper Lane at 1113 Frederick Ave. in St. Joseph, have created several fall displays in their store to give you ideas. Florals and textiles are trending for fall decorating, they said. They have a large selection of faux and dried floral wreaths and stems to help make the transition from the bright colors of summer to the more subtle tones of fall.
Hess and Donaldson suggest using textiles, such as earth-toned blankets, pillows, table runners and napkins to add softness to whatever display you are trying to create.
Keep in mind your items don’t have to be “fall” specific; simply introducing earth-toned touches of dishware, linens and candle holders is an easy way to bring the autumn feeling inside.
“I always love the mix of black and cream, but plaids, golds and jewel tones are an easy way of incorporating fresh fall looks,” Hess said.
Key places to decorate a home for fall are the mantle and/or fireplace hearth (if you have one), the front door/entry area and the dining room. You can transition pieces you already have in your home to make it easier on your wallet, fill your space and optimize your decorating time.
“Baskets, lanterns and mirrors are all fun staple items that you can transition for any season,” Donaldson said.
Apartmenttherapy.com recommends filling baskets and large vases with mini pumpkins and gourds. Outside, use larger pumpkins to fill window boxes.
“Don’t be afraid to mix those pumpkins with different styles,” Hess said. “We’ve created looks where we’ve filled an entire fireplace or stairs with pumpkins spilling out and it creates a real impact.”
“We also really like to mix the color of the pumpkins along with different shapes and sizes,” Donaldson added.
Hess and Donaldson suggest creating one or two large statement pieces (such as on the mantle or dining room table) and sprinkling your fall décor throughout the rest of your living space. On the mantle, grapevines work well and can be updated with berry or evergreen accents for the holidays. A stack of blankets near the fireplace or entryway can be a nice touch, according to apartmenttherapy.com. Again, the blankets don’t have to scream fall (or Halloween) with their patterns — earth tones or plaids can set the scene just as well.
And don’t forget that simply mixing textures and colors in your fall décor can help create the cozy feeling we all love about autumn’s shorter days and cool nights. A fall-scented candle or two can help, too.
