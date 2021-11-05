Traditional faux styles may take the cake when it comes to the most popular Christmas tree out there.
Tabitha Yount, the owner of Elegant Homes & Interiors, walks us through the trendiest trees right now.
Yount provides her design expertise on new homes, from the perfect paint color to decorating any room in your house for any time of the year. With the holidays approaching, she will help several clients make their Christmas visions a reality.
Real, faux, upside-down trees, Charlie Brown “sparse” trees (a minimalist style), flocked trees, tinsel trees and black trees are super trendy, she said. Tinsel trees and black trees are most often displayed in recreational rooms or bedrooms.
Faux trees can be easier to work with and have longevity, which plays a part in their popularity. Real trees make beautiful holiday additions to your home, but can, of course, be higher maintenance.
Yount always suggests clients decorate around what is already up. For example, don’t take down those family photos to make room for decorations, just decorate around them. Add what you can to freshen it up.
Picture dozens of traditional trees flocked with white lights, and that is the most popular holiday vision right now. Yount believes it’s hard to beat this nostalgic style.
A blue-and-white theme is hot right now, she said, sometimes even blue and white with a pop of red. Some even incorporate a touch of silver or gold. Black-and-white themes are timeless.
Colorful trees are big for bedrooms or smaller recreational rooms in the house. She has seen navy for boys’ rooms and hot pink or silver for girls’ rooms. She has worked with “woodsy” or “woodland” themes as well.
Yount typically starts assisting clients with home decor in November. It can be overwhelming for people to shop and hunt for the perfect holiday accessories, trying to figure out exactly what they want in a sea of decor. She aims to help break it down and make it more fun than stressful, even offering tips and tricks on her Facebook and Instagram pages.
When asked what her secret is for making trees look so amazing, she offered her thoughts on what freshens them up.
“Four to five different types of ribbon and picks,” she said. This gives the tree extra beautiful layers. “We always say work from the inside out.”
