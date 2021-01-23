Many guests put a lot of thought into giving wedding gifts. While couples do register at local stores, some aren’t sure what to ask for and others don’t register. So if you’re looking for that perfect gift to give a bride and groom when they’ve already established a home together or it is a second marriage for both, we’ve got a great list of ideas.
– Upgrades from the basic appliances they had starting out. If they are coffee drinkers, get them an espresso machine or a wine fridge to upgrade from their
old wine rack.
– Entertaining pieces. Now that they are officially a couple, they’ll want to entertain as a couple. A personalized charcuterie board, decanter set, fancy dishes and glasses are great, too.
– Memorable home decor. They probably already have standard items, but help them step it up with a sterling silver picture frame with their names and wedding date engraved.
– Cash is always a good gift and helps with the couple’s future.
– Experiences. Experiences. Experiences. Couples who have a long-established relationship and home or who are starting a second marriage will truly enjoy the thoughtfulness behind the gift of adventure. Here’s a few suggestions: couples’ cooking lessons, dance lessons, golf or tennis lessons, move theater gift cards, memberships to local food or wine clubs, a cheese of the month club or hardware store or home decor store gift cards.