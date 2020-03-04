“OK Google, lock my front door.” What was once nothing more than the subject of science fiction writers has become reality for many Americans.
As smart-home hubs like Alexa and Google Nest become more affordable and easily integrated, choosing an alarm system is becoming harder rather than easier.
Ring, SimpliSafe, Vivint and other systems let users control their home with the swipe of a finger, adding options for thermostats, lights, locks and more to alarm and security camera functions.
Consumer Reports distinguishes between two basic options for homeowners and renters: DIY home security systems and professionally installed systems.
DIY systems are usually more affordable and have lower monthly monitoring fees. Professional monitoring is optional, so alerts are potentially easier to miss. A professionally installed system, on the other hand, is more expensive, but it’s usually monitored by a trained professional around the clock, so an alarm won’t go unnoticed.
Another thing to keep in mind: In St. Joseph, all owners of an alarm system have to apply for a permit costing $25.
In addition to security systems, residents can take more steps to lower the chances of becoming the victim of a burglary while away from home. The Missouri Department of Public Safety has tips for anyone who is looking for added security:
Keep windows and doors locked at all times. Exterior doors should have deadbolts. Lock all garage doors.
Windows and doors should be secured with auxiliary locks. Special door pins, available at most home improvement stores, can prevent sliding doors from being lifted from their tracks during a burglary attempt.
Never hide or store keys or tools outside. Disconnect automatic garage door openers.
Make your home appear occupied by attaching timers to lights and televisions and set them to turn on at different times.
Have your newspaper and mail held. Open some of the drapes or blinds on windows. During daytime hours, it gives the appearance that someone is home, and during the evening, lights inside the house are more visible.
Never announce your vacation plans on social networks, such as Facebook, Twitter, etc.
Consider hiring a house or pet sitter or have a trusted friend or neighbor periodically watch your house for anything out of the ordinary.