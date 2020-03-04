Wallpaper is back. Yes, you heard that right.
The textured, patterned and colorful papers are popping up in homes all over the area.
Terri Scott owns a wallpaper and paint business called Sister Act. The St. Joseph woman has been in the business for decades, moving to Atlanta in the late 1990s to work with her two sisters. One of her sisters, Rachel Hurst, still works with her occasionally.
When Scott came back to St. Joseph in 2000, the wall treatment business was still going like gangbusters. The women even worked with a local store called Windows, Wallpaper & More by referrals.
“Then a stop came, and nobody was using (wallpaper),” she said. “All we were doing is removing it and painting. I just started painting more when the wallpaper stopped.”
While her painting business grew and kept her busy, things have started to shift.
“This last year, I’ve hung more wallpaper than I have in 18 years,” she said. “It’s mainly grass cloth; it looks like a bundle of hay – the real expensive kind.”
Scott said that unlike vinyl wallpaper, the grass cloth cannot be wiped down to clean.
In her own home, she has vinyl wallpaper that resembles grass cloth that she purchased from Eckard’s Home Improvement in St. Joseph.
A lot of area interior designers are using the product to cover large walls, accent walls or smaller rooms like bathrooms or dining rooms.
“To me, you can’t do a whole house,” she said. “If you do just one room it just adds character to the house. People follow fads.”
However, she is currently working with a client that owns an older, Victorian-era home. For that project, she is using beautiful colors and patterns similar to what would have been done in the home’s original interior. It’s something she said works for that style of home when ornate crown molding and other details are involved.
Wallpaper can serve other purposes, too.
Scott said certain liner paper can be used to cover flaws and then painted over. It can even be hung over paneling and not see the grooves.
The key to wallpaper, Scott said, is prep work. Walls need to be cleaned well, primed and each roll laid out to ensure correct measurement and that you have enough to cover the space.
“Don’t be scared of it,” she said. “It’s just paper. That was the best thing that stuck in my head.”
Some paper, however, texture paper, you can put your finger right through it but when you hang it it’ll cover it up. Out of all the paper, it’s the most difficult, Scott said.
Yet the biggest obstacle for a wallpaper do-it-yourself project is knowing how much you need.
Scott said many people assume a double roll can do an entire room. She said a roll will get three 8-foot drops.
“It’s really easy to waste paper if you don’t plan accordingly,” she said. “And you have to watch for repeats (in the pattern). I wouldn’t want to spend a bunch of money just to mess it up.”