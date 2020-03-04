Painting your kitchen cabinets may be a less expensive way to update your kitchen but it isn’t a simple weekend-warrior project. There are a lot of variables to consider before taking on the task.
1. Remove all the hardware.
2. Label each door and drawer.
3. Deep clean each door, drawer and cabinet
frame that will be painted with soap and
water. (You’d be surprised how gross
they really are.)
4. Take a light-grain sand paper to the entire
cabinet to remove any imperfections and
create a smooth surface.
5. Wipe down again and let dry completely.
6. Start with a good primer, like Kilz. (Don’t
be heavy-handed. Thin coats work best.)
7. Use an angled brush.
8. Choose a latex, satin-finish paint color.
9. Paint the back of your cabinets and
drawers first. This will ensure that if there
are any scratches made during the paint
process, they won’t show.
10. Let your layers dry. This will ensure a
flawless finish. Don’t hang your cabinets
back up before they have time to truly dry.