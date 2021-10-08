When you hear “cake smash,” you’re probably thinking of those cute, messy photos of a baby’s first birthday, right? Well, that didn’t stop Regina Overman from running with the idea to have her own cake smash photoshoot when she turned 60.
Overman said those “dreaded milestone birthdays” are better than the alternative. She said she is always grateful for another year.
“Turning 60 was just another number, albeit a milestone number,” Overman said. “It was a chance to reflect on my life and an opportunity to do something fun. I decided to mark the occasion with something fun and quirky that reflected my personality and showed something I enjoyed.”
Not only did Overman celebrate with cake smash photos, but she also set up a session to express her love of steampunk. Steampunk is a subgenre of science fiction that incorporates retro-futuristic technology and aesthetics inspired by 19th-century industrial steam-powered machinery. Overman went all out with her shoot.
“My inner child likes steampunk, and I listen to her, not the naysayers,” she said. “If what I enjoy isn’t hurting myself or anyone else, then why not do it?”
One of Overman’s favorite sayings is, “Growing older is mandatory. Growing up is optional.”
She said she likes options.
“I want to do the things I enjoy, make a difference in this world no matter how small and let those I care about know how much they mean to me,” Overman said. “None of us are guaranteed another day, so why waste time worrying about what other people think? To me, aging gracefully means being my authentic self and surrounding myself with love and forgiveness.”
Overman said she is grateful she has lived long enough to have the opportunity and willingness to overcome past mistakes by getting sober and putting her life on a different path, one she considers to be less selfish, more kind and gentle and of trying to be of service to others.
“My name will never reach celebrity status, but my heart will be content, and to me, that is the greatest accomplishment I can achieve,” Overman said. “Embrace where you are in life. Twenty, 30, 40, 50, 60 … You can’t go backward. Enjoy where you are, find what lights the passion in you and go for it.
“Loving yourself in a genuine way is how the years become richer and more fulfilling,” she said. “Nurture your inner child, for she will help you stay young, enjoy life and find adventure in each passing year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.