Wanting transfer-proof makeup isn’t a revolutionary concept. Long before mask mandates, there was a demand to keep foundation and powders off of clothing. So how do you keep foundation off of your face mask?
The key is to find the right products.
“No one wants makeup on their mask,” said Nicci Williams.
Williams, a makeup connoisseur, said she has made it her mission to find which products and brands keep makeup on and last. The Maryville, Missouri, woman has had about every makeup and skincare subscription you can imagine in addition to working for two well-known cosmetic companies.
“There’s a lot of things that go into keeping makeup on all day — from skin prep to foundation formula and afterwards,” Williams said.
Williams said exfoliation and moisturization is important. Exfoliation removes dead skin cells, allowing moisturizer to do its job. And a well-hydrated face, she said, makes foundation lay on the skin better.
“There are literally thousands of foundation formulas on the market,” Williams said. “To be fair, you get what you pay for, and those really wanting a good look should stick with high-quality products.”
Other factors to look for is alcohol content and finish. She said products that contain alcohol, while not necessarily great for your skin, work to create a long-lasting effect. Williams said to look for matte finishes on foundation as those usually contain more alcohol than a dewy finish.
Last, but not least, setting powders and finishing sprays do what they say. They seal in a look and keep it put all day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.