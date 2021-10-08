Today 40 is the new 30, the age of wisdom and youth all wrapped into one. You’re self-aware. You take risks. You’re ready to take on the world.
Ashley Strueby now understands the meaning of the quote, “What others think of you is none of your business.”
The ambitious 40-year-old believes it takes too much time and energy to over-analyze what others think of you and the choices you make.
“Not only is it impossible to please every single person in your life, but oftentimes how you think others perceive you isn’t accurate,” she said. “I just try to focus on being the best version of myself while learning from my mistakes.”
While it is important for her to continue developing personally and professionally, she said it feels good to be in a place in her life where she feels content.
“It also feels good to be confident and comfortable in my own skin, which I think comes over time,” she says.
Strueby is most proud of her 12-year-old daughter, Sayla, and her marriage to her husband, Kris, of 15 years.
“Both being a mom and a wife require a lot of love and work,” she said.
Strueby also learned that a person grows when she steps outside of her comfort zone.
“If it’s hard, that usually means it’s good for you. I’ve never been afraid to try new things or go after something I want,” she said.
In 2013, she created a popular Facebook page called Joe Town Fun (now operated by Alyson Fisher). She did this for six years as a way to give back and invest in the community.
“It’s something I am very proud of,” she said.
The wife, mother and career woman also loves expressing herself and telling life stories through tattoos. She always has had jobs in the administrative/executive assistant field.
“It’s what I enjoy and excel at. One year ago I decided it would be the ideal time to try to find a virtual job given the circumstances of the pandemic,” she said. “It was a risk, but I ended up landing the best job I’ve had to date. I’m a virtual executive assistant to an e-commerce entrepreneur.”
