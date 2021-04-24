Fingers, brushes and sponges are the most common ways to apply foundation. While everyone has their preferred method, it’s good to know the pros and cons of each. Ultimately, the tool used depends on the product and the end look you’re trying to achieve.
Fingers are the most logical method since they are free and available. Brushes and sponges come with a price tag. High-quality foundation brushes can range from $30 to more than $100. Just remember, you get what you pay for. More inexpensive brushes can do the job but can shed their bristles easier and may not last as long; therefore, you’re buying them more often. Sponges cost significantly less than high-quality brushes, but users can go through them more quickly since they are seldom cleaned properly and are easily disposable.
Unfortunately, fingers also have their downsides for makeup application. It’s messy, the control isn’t as good as with a brush or sponge and it could result in streaking. If you have oily skin, you should avoid using your fingers because they will add more oil. Fingers can spread bacteria, so always begin with clean hands, and if bacteria is a worry only use your fingers with pump-style makeup so they aren’t entering the product container.
While some makeup artists or beauty professional may guilt trip you into one preferred method, here’s the truth about all three.
Fingers, however, are obviously free.
