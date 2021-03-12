The COVID-19 pandemic has altered nearly aspect of our lives, including how we stay fit. As fitness apps and online classes have surged, so have the number of people joining social media fitness groups.
Kim Olson, an administrator of the KC Dirt Community Facebook page and a KCDC council member, said since the pandemic began, the group has seen an increase in requests to join its Facebook page.
“Many people are looking for new ways to enjoy the outdoors and meet new, like-minded friends,” she said.
The KC Dirt Community is a female-led trail running group. Runners meet every Monday night at Shawnee Mission Park for a group run on dirt trails.
“Although we are female-led, we are all-inclusive and love to share experiences and introduce our sport to anyone who is interested, regardless of experience or pace,” said Ashley Shaw, a council member from Shawnee, Kansas. “We make sure no one ever gets lost or left behind.”
In addition to providing mutual support, KCDC’s Facebook page provides members with updates on its Monday night runs and special events, such as the group’s summer barbeque and costumed runs held around Halloween and the December holidays. The group also volunteers at area trail races and conducts trail building and maintenance events.
“For those of us who have specific fitness goals, it helps to have a network of fitness friends who take interest and genuinely want to support us in achieving those goals,” said Theresa Reyes-Cummings, a council member from Kansas City, Kansas. “Whether a long-range goal that takes months of training or a short-term goal just to get outside once a week, we want to support you.”
The Women’s Fitness Society, or TWFS as its co-founder MJ Raney lovingly refers to it, is a St. Louis-based Facebook group with members in multiple states. It started as a space for women to share their fitness wins and struggles and to access expert advice. The Women’s Fitness Society’s Facebook page, which Raney and a former co-worker launched in 2016, grew to 1,000 members in the first year. Its membership now includes 6,800 women.
Members-only group events take place at St. Louis area fitness venues, including gyms, cycling clubs and yoga studios. The events are a way for members to try a new gym or activity with a group of other women and make new friends in the process. By rotating the events at different facilities, it also supports local fitness businesses. Members attending the events are encouraged to tag the host facility on social media.
“It’s a win-win for everyone,” Raney said.
Not living in the St. Louis area doesn’t mean you can’t benefit from belonging to the group’s page, however.
Raney, a personal trainer and sports nutritionist with multiple certifications, posts videos of exercises demonstrating correct and incorrect techniques and loves answering fitness questions. During the pandemic, the page has hosted weekly workouts on Facebook Live. Raney also has launched eight-week accountability challenges. She said the page is great for women who perhaps can’t afford a personal trainer but want tips and tricks to improve their health and overall fitness.
She encourages members to share their fitness struggles and success stories, ask questions and post progress pictures and before and after photos. Recent discussion topics include: best activewear, protein shake recipes, getting better sleep and how to read food labels.
“Authenticity is so important,” said Raney, who openly discusses her own struggles with depression and bipolar disorder on the page. “I think sharing in any avenue that you can (about mental health) is so important. The more it gets out, the less it’s stigmatized.”
Raney said the negativity of 2020 never once entered TWFS’s page.
“I’m just really proud of it, honestly,” she said. “It’s probably the biggest accomplishment of my life. You won’t find a more positive place.”
Raney said there isn’t a better feeling than when a longtime member opens up by sharing her story and the waves of support from the group roll in.
“It’s a community now and it’s so great,” Raney said. “For women who have been members for a while, it’s given them a space where they can grow.”
