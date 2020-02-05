A wedding can be pretty much anything you want it to be, from a fancy, formal affair with all the bells and whistles to a simple ceremony with the bare necessities or anything in between. Many couples chose to include symbolic rituals in their weddings. One gaining popularity is handfasting.
The act of tying a couple’s hands together to symbolize their connection and devotion to each other is the literal form of handfasting used in today’s religious and secular ceremonies. According to apracticalwedding.com, the history of handfasting dates back to the time of ancient Celts. It was an old Pagan custom that served as a “trial marriage” for about one year. If you still wanted to be with that person after the year was up, you’d get married.
“We had seen handfasting at a wedding prior to ours,” said Regina Calderwood, owner of Gina’s Café. “We were interested in the ceremony to integrate Scottish/Celtic tradition into our ceremony. We had a few people question the fact that the traditions originated in Pagan culture in Ireland. The tradition was adopted in Scotland by Christians, and the handfasting ceremony found its way into Christian ceremonies. We just loved the idea of not only verbalizing our vows but having an action of tying our hands together to symbolize the uniting our life. We used fabric taken from my wedding gown to tie our wrists together at the end of our ceremony.”
The visual representation of the hands bound together during handfasting was the inspiration for the phrase “tying the knot.” Brides.com describes a typical handfasting ceremony, beginning with the officiant explaining the ritual and what it means to the couple. The couple then joins hands, and cords or ribbon are wrapped around their hands and wrists. The officiant may want to make a final statement about the completion of the handfasting and the commitment it symbolizes.
Every couple is different and has its own ideas about their ideal wedding. A wedding is about the couple expressing their love and commitment. Handfasting is a nice visual for that.