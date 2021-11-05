It's that time of year again. When wives argue with their husbands about wearing that stuffy collared shirt and sweater vest that matches the kids' dresses and tights. Then when they actually get to the mini family photo session, parents are wrestling their brood like pig farmers. There's tantrums and breakdowns and no one wants to smile after 10 minutes in. Factor in the family pet and it's all hands on deck.
Yes. It's time to mail out those yearly holiday greeting cards.
Photography Katie Daws said it's best to schedule a photo shoot when you know your family will perform best.
"Don't interrupt their nap time or come right after a feeding," she said. "While adults and toddlers don't mind a full belly, babies tend to sleep the whole time if they're full. But bring snacks because a 'hangry' teenager isn't good either."
Daws said the biggest question she gets is, "What should we wear?"
"I tell people to not dress in stuffy, dress clothes, first of all," she said. "Family portraits can look professional, classy and amazing in comfortable clothing. You should look in your closet before buying new. New clothes can be stiff, scratchy and maybe not fit right."
While there are always the obvious fashion trends, Daws said families cannot go wrong using jewel tones like burgundy, navy, hunter green and mustard or natural tones like grays, black, cream and denim.
Once the photo is perfection, get ready to send them out.
Some will dust off the address book they use one time a year, others dive into their techno rolodexes. Here are some tricks and tips from the experts at the Etiquette Institute.
- Do not use an apostrophe in your family name unless it's possessive. Most standard greetings warrant the pluralization of the last name by adding "s" or "es". That's all.
Do: "Merry Christmas from the Smiths" or "Happy Holidays from the Smiths' house"
Don't: "Merry Christmas from the Smith's" or Happy Holidays from the Smiths'"
- You can send a card to anyone but you don't have to send a card to everyone.
- As a general rule, mail your cards no later than Dec. 12. However, this year there are anticipated mail delays so the sooner the better.
- Separate personal cards from professional ones.
- Edit your recipient list from time to time.
- Ditch the digital card. Invest and take the time for a physical card, even if they come from a 50-count box at the store.
- Include a return address so recipients have the opportunity to return the gesture the following year if they choose.
