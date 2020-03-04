No matter its age, integrating smart features into your home is easy.
“Since most devices run on wi-fi, very little wiring is needed,” said Amy Voltz, Keller Williams Northland Partners Realtor. “We see many older homes on the market remodeled using new smart technology and devices. Buyers love to see these upgrades.”
They haven’t become a standard in new homes yet, Voltz said, but many buyers will have smart features installed as the house is being built.
“When home owners update their homes, they are very likely to replace devices and appliances with the latest technology available,” she said.
Popular smart features in homes include:
• Smart thermostats, such as Nest
• Adjustable smart lighting, such as
Philips Hue
• Smart doorbells, such as Ring
• Wireless smart security systems and
cameras
• Smart-lock systems for entry doors
• Smart kitchen appliances including
refrigerators that run on wi-fi with
large touch screens
• Smart outlets and USB outlets
• Built-in smart coffee makers
• Smart smoke detectors
• Robot vacuum systems
• Smart speakers.
“Home owners are looking for compatible systems where most of these devices can be synced to operate with little effort on their part,” said Voltz, who serves on the Board of Directors for Heartland MLS and is a Missouri Realtor state director. “The thought of merging convenience with energy efficiency is very important to them.”
If you need to update your home’s devices and appliances, consider replacing them with a smart device. But, Voltz said, do your research and consider asking your Realtor whether it will actually add to your home’s value.
For buyers looking to purchase homes with existing smart features, ensure that they’re discussed with your Realtor so the items are included in the offer and the contract. Sellers should leave any manuals, instructions and codes associated with the devices as a courtesy to the new owners.