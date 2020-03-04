Crystals or semi-precious gemstones are growing in popularity due to their bold color, wearability and potential healing properties.
From beautiful greens, blues and purples to black, brown and other earth tones, gemstones go with any outfit.
The history of the stones, however, comes from several ancient cultures. Jessica Mann, owner of Peace Love Mann, relies on legitimate books to gain insight into the ones she sells.
“Everybody has different beliefs and can be unified by our love for gemstones,” Mann said.
The St. Joseph mother of four was using essential oils and realized that she could wear a gemstone with those same properties and magnify the healing benefit. Whether it’s carnelian for energy, opal for inspiration, garnet for protection or aventurine for success. She said there are concepts on color as it relates to healing, too. There’s green for luck, red or pink for love, purple for anxiety and orange for energy.
“There’s an entire science behind color,” Mann says. “I may be an expert at gemstones but I’m a novice about the metaphysical components. I learn from my customers often times.”
Mann still uses both her oils and gems.
“Some people just like (gemstones) because they’re pretty but there is a huge untapped metaphysical market,” she said.
Mann has been in the fine jewelry business for two decades. But after working for everyone else, she finally decided to start her own business — Peace, Love, Mann.
It was while attending Vatterott College to become a paralegal that she started working at Zale’s in the East Hills Shopping Center. That job would change everything.
“I just knew I wanted to be a gemologist,” Mann says.
She went on to work at Meierotto Jewelers in Kansas City for 11 years. There, she found a plethora of gemstones in the back of the vault while gaining experience dealing in high-end jewelry and doing custom design work.
Today, she makes half of the pieces she sells at pop-up events in the area. Her collections include bracelets, rings, earrings, pendants, necklaces but she also sells smudge sticks, incense matches, palo santo sticks, oils, loose gems and custom-made gift boxes with an assortment of products inside.
“You’d be surprised how many people it makes them feel better (to carry or wear gems),” Mann said. “But this should never replace modern medicine. Maybe it’s a placebo but if it makes you feel better, what’s it hurt? Gemstones are affordable and do not harm anyone.”
Recently, a customer came to her stand and asked if she had something to help with depression. She did. He didn’t even want a bag. He just put the necklace on.
“I am thankful to be in a position to help others,” Mann said. “My business offers something for everyone. It’s all about the peace and love, man.”