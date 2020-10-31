I’m so blessed that my mother is still around to help us celebrate Christmas.
She has always made noodles for our Christmas meal, and her mother always did, too. My kids look forward to them so much that now they call them “Nanny’s noodles.”
Even when they are sick, they will request “Nanny’s noodles” and and she will deliver. I have just never found joy in cooking so I haven’t ever attempted to make them. I do, however, make her rolled sugar cookies and icing. My children and I will make a lot of the same shapes and flavors as she did — and they always remind me how we “need” to make them for Christmas!
— Dr. Heather Clark,
owner of Clark Family Dentistry
It’s just about that time of year for Mom’s fudge!
Soft, creamy, sugary goodness that she has perfected over the years. Have I tried to duplicate the recipe? Yes, many times! Does it look and taste the same? No, not in my opinion. I don’t even try to make it anymore.
Luckily, my mother makes it every Thanksgiving and Christmas. It’s definitely the holidays when you walk into the house and there are trays of peanut butter and chocolate fudge sitting around. Oh, and divinity too! So, I will continue to enjoy the rewards of her hard work as long as I can.
— Amy Sharp,
managing and marketing for B&J Skate Center