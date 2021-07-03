Almost every region has its own crafted version of the hot dog. With more than 50 well-known varieties, it’s obvious you really can put anything on this American classic.
As families prepare to host Fourth of July festivities, classics like corn on the cob, pasta salad and anything red, white and blue are on the menu.
From the Papaya Dog, Texas Tommy and the Michigan Red Dog to the Scrambled Dog, Francheezie and the Baltimore bologna dog, there are plenty of options to spice up your event this year.
An easy concept would be to create a hot dog bar and make traditional sides to keep all the comforts of American fare.
All-beef hot dogs are a great option. These will offer a rich, juicy base for creative toppings. Then whip up a slew of interesting add-ons like green and red peppers, onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, lettuce, chili, cheese, sour cream, sauerkraut, pickles, relish, ketchup, mustard, barbecue sauce and coleslaw.
Don’t forget about accessorizing. Offer an assortment of buns, both wheat and white, hoagie buns and long rolls. Dress them up by either toasting or steaming the bread.
