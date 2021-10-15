Nothing beats comfort food in the fall and winter. Macaroni and cheese is one of those all-American dishes that is appealing to almost everyone and made in many different ways.
But the next time you’re planning to make some macaroni and cheese, try one of these recipes I have collected and updated over the years to kick it up a notch and create a main entrée.
Crab Mac-N-Cheese
1 package of imitation of crab meat
12 ounces pasta of your choice
Cream sauce:
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons flour
2 cups whole milk
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 cups shredded white cheddar cheese
1½ cups shredded Swiss cheese
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
Breadcrumb topping:
1 tablespoon of butter
1 cup breadcrumbs
4 strips of fried bacon, chopped
1/4 cup of Parmesan cheese
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Cook pasta until al dente, drain and set aside. At the same time, melt butter for the sauce in a stockpot. Add flour and whisk to combine. Gradually add in milk, whisk constantly until there is a smooth and creamy consistency. Stir in salt, both types of pepper and three kinds of cheese and stir until melted. Pour the cooked pasta and crab meat into the pot and stir to combine.
Pour the mixture into a greased casserole dish and sprinkle with the breadcrumb mixture. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove and serve hot.
Caprese Macaroni and Cheese
1 pound of pasta of your choice
2 cups milk
2 ounces cream cheese, cubed
1/4 teaspoon mustard powder
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Salt and pepper to taste
1 cup sharp white cheddar cheese
1 cup shredded Havarti or Fontina cheese
4 to 6 ounces brie, rind removed and chopped
6 tablespoons butter, divided use
1/4 cup basil pesto
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
1 cup mozzarella cheese
Half a tomato, sliced
1 cup crushed Ritz crackers
1 to 2 garlic cloves, grated
Fresh basil for garnish
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
In a large pot, bring four cups of water to a boil and add pasta. Cook for about eight minutes. Do not drain. Stir in milk, cream cheese, mustard, cayenne and a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook until the cream cheese is melted and pasta is al dente.
Add in cheddar, Havarti or Fontina and brie and 3 tablespoons of butter. Stir until melted and creamy. Remove from heat and stir in pesto and cherry tomatoes.
Transfer mixture to a greased casserole dish. Top with the mozzarella lay on tomato slices and season with salt and pepper.
In a medium bowl, mix Ritz crackers, remaining 3 tablespoons of butter and garlic. Sprinkle crumbs evenly over the macaroni and cheese. Bake for 20 minutes. Garnish with basil.
Jalapeno Mac and Cheese Poppers
5 large jalapenos
1½ cups uncooked pasta of your choice
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon flour
1½ cups milk
3 cups, white grated sharp cheddar, divided
Salt and pepper to taste
1½ cups crushed Cheetos
3 green onions, finely sliced
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cut jalapenos lengthwise and scoop out the insides. Set aside on a baking tray. Bring water to a boil and cook pasta until al dente and drain. Meanwhile, melt butter in a large pan and add flour, whisking for two minutes until smooth. Gradually stir in milk to get rid of lumps and whisk until thick.
Add 2 cups of cheese and whisk until melted. Add the pasta and slowly blend. Season with salt and pepper. Fill the jalapenos with the mixture.
Place the Cheetos in a sandwich bag and crush gently. Top each jalapeno with the chips, onions and remaining cheese. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes.
