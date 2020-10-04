Hamburger soup
Ingredients:
1 pound lean ground beef
1 small onion, finely diced
2 cloves garlic, minced or pressed
1 teaspoon salt
2 cups peeled and chopped potatoes (I always use Yukon Gold)
2 cans (14.5 ounces each) beef broth
1 can (10 ounces) condensed tomato soup
1 can (15 ounces) petite diced tomatoes, undrained
1 bag (16 ounces) frozen mixed vegetables
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon dried parsley
1/2 teaspoon dried basil
Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions:
In a soup pot over medium-high heat, brown the ground beef, onion, garlic, and salt until no longer pink. Break up meat in crumbles as it cooks. Drain and return to the soup pot.
Add chopped potatoes, beef broth, tomato soup, diced tomatoes, frozen vegetables, Worcestershire sauce and the seasonings. Stir to combine. Bring to a boil.
Once boiling, cover with a lid and reduce heat to medium-low. Let simmer for at least 30 minutes for the soup to thicken.
Three-Ingredient Potato Soup
Ingredients:
1 28-ounce package shredded potatoes O'Brien
1 packet white gravy mix
32 ounces chicken broth
Directions:
Mix all the ingredients together in a large pot. Bring to a boil while occasionally stirring.
Once it's boiling, reduce heat and let soup simmer until it begins to thicken. The soup will continue to thicken as it cools.
Add in bacon bits and shredded cheese for an extra pop of taste or toppings.
Instant Pot Mushroom and Wild Rice Soup
Ingredients:
1 cup wild rice uncooked
3 carrots diced
3 stalks celery
1 cup onion
4 cloves garlic, minced
8 ounces Cremini mushrooms, sliced
4 cups chicken or vegetable broth
1/2 teaspoon thyme
2 bay leaves
1/2 teaspoon rosemary
2 large handfuls kale leaves roughly chopped with thick stems removed
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
For the stovetop:
4 tablespoons butter
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 1/2 cups milk
Directions:
Add all ingredients (except kale and stovetop items) to the Instant Pot and stir to combine. Close lid with vent in sealing position. Cook for 30 minutes in soup mode, then allow a natural pressure release.
Open the lid and remove and discard the bay leaves. Add the kale leaves and give it a stir.
On the stovetop:
When the pressure cooking is done, melt the butter in a pan on the stovetop. Add the flour and saute for a minute until the raw smell is gone (about one to two minutes).
Whisk in the milk, a little at a time, until you have a smooth, thick consistency. Then add to the Instant Pot and stir well. Serve and enjoy.
French Onion Soup
Ingredients:
3 tablespoons butter
4 medium onions, thinly sliced
8 to 10 ounces condensed beef broth
Pepper, to taste
2 teaspoons thyme
4 slices French bread, 1 inch thick
4 tablespoons shredded Gruyere cheese
2 tablespoons grated Swiss cheese
Directions:
Place a large skillet over medium-low heat and melt butter. Saute onion for about eight minutes until transparent in color.
In a medium saucepan, combine beef broth, sautéed onion, pepper and thyme and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 30 minutes.
Under the oven broiler, toast French bread on both sides until crispy.
Pour French onion soup into four individual soup bowls and float desired amount of sliced toasted French bread in each. Sprinkle cheeses on top of each. Broil in the oven until the cheese bubbles.