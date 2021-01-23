Planning the perfect event is hard. There are countless details to consider all while trying to stay on budget and make sure everyone is happy. Now add a pandemic. On top of all the expected stress of planning your perfect day, you have the health of your loved ones riding on your shoulders. It’s almost too much.
Anyone who has priced catering options for a reception knows the per plate cost for a meal is typically much higher than the cost per person for a buffet. This used to be an easy choice for those budget-conscious couples, but health concerns have made it more complicated. Fortunately, there are options to help put a couple’s mind at ease.
Ralph Filipelli, owner of Luna’s Private Dining and Catering, said the majority of his events recently have been corporate. The few wedding events he had were plated dinners with social distancing in place in a room filled to about 40% capacity.
“As a rule, I have not done any buffets since the pandemic with one exception,” he said. “There was one wedding reception last summer for a friend of one of my staff. Started out masked, then drinking started ... no more precautions.”
Filipelli said he recently planned a wedding buffet for May and plans to have staff attending the food. However, he said plans to recommend plated menus for the foreseeable future.
Other caterers said buffets vs. plated meals have been a discussion as well.
“All of my weddings have opted for a buffet this year, but the pandemic has changed the conversation for sure,” said Regina Calderwood, owner of Gina’s Café and Catering in Cosby, Missouri. “Serving concerns come up sooner in the planning process, and couples rely on my suggestions more so than in the past. Many couples still want or like the idea of the buffet but immediately ask about the logistics. We have a plan in place for buffets that ensures all safety measures are taken by myself and the staff.
“One option is for us to serve the items to the guests as they walk through. It costs a little more for us to serve the items but much less than having a plated meal,” she said. “The guests are also given individual wrapped cutlery packets. My staff wears masks and gloves while dealing with food and serving.”
Couples attempting to cut costs could consider asking friends or family to stand in as food servers just like many do with cake and punch. This would help reduce the risk of spreading germs while guests get food at a buffet line. With everyone masked and servers gloved, people can feel a bit more secure in knowing they are doing their part to keep things safe.
Here are some extra tips:
- Set up a shield between servers, food and guests.
- Allow guests to make their way through the buffet line in smaller groups allowing for proper distance.
- Designate one or two people to make plates of food to set out for the line to come through. Therefore, each guest is only touching his or her own plate.