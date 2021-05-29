Patriotic Dump Cake

21 ounce-can strawberry pie filling

21-ounce can blueberry pie filling

1 box yellow cake mix

3/4 cup butter, melted

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x13 cake pan with nonstick cooking spray. Spoon the strawberry and blueberry pie filling into the cake pan, creating stripes with the filling. Top the pie filling with yellow cake mix, spreading the cake mix in an even layer. Spoon the melted butter evenly over the cake mix. Do not mix in.

Bake for 50 to 60 minutes, until the top of the cake is golden brown.

— Submitted by Nancy Scholtz

Grilled Corn on the Cob

8 ears of corn, in the husk

6 tablespoons butter, softened

1 garlic clove, chopped

2 tablespoons chopped chives

1/4 teaspoon ground paprika

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Salt

Heat a grill pan or outdoor grill over high heat (about 450 degrees). Remove the layers of the husk, except for the two layers closest to corn. Pull them back without detaching them and remove all of the silk from around the kernels. Fold the pieces of husk back over the corn kernels, leaving gaps.

Place the corn directly on the grill, cover and cook for five minutes. Rotate each ear, cover and continue to cook for five more minutes. Repeat one to two more times to cook all sides of the corn, about 15 to 20 minutes total. Corn will become bright yellow and caramelized in spots when cooked through. Remove from the heat.

For the garlic-chive butter: Combine the butter, garlic, chives, paprika and black pepper. Mash and stir with a fork to combine. Remove the charred husks from the corn. Spread all over with garlic-chive butter, sprinkle with salt and serve immediately.

— Submitted by Pamela Bachman

Whipped Berry Salad

1 box instant vanilla pudding mix

32-ounce container vanilla Greek yogurt

8-ounce container Cool Whip (thawed)

2 12-ounce bags of frozen berries

Set out berries to thaw. In a large bowl, combine the pudding mix and the yogurt. Fold Cool Whip into the mixture. Lastly, fold in the berries.

— Submitted by Kristi Hughes

Watermelon Salad

1 small watermelon

1 cucumber

1 block of feta cheese

1 cluster of basil

Salt and pepper to taste

Cube watermelon, cucumber and feta cheese and combine in a bowl. Add chopped basil and salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.

— Submitted by Sherry Hunziger