You’ve tried them all: lattes, Americanos, macchiatos and the ever-popular cold brew beverages. Depending on your mood, you love each drink equally, but you never really stopped to think about what sets them apart, because, let’s face it, you just love cold caffeine.
If you want to delve deeper into what distinguishes your favorite coffee shop drinks, we’re here to help.
Iced coffee
Quite simply, this springtime and summertime (or all the time) favorite drink is made by adding ice to already brewed, extra-strong hot coffee. Professional baristas may take it a step further and make iced pour-over coffee, which involves using a pour-over cone.
Iced latte
This traditional favorite is an espresso-based drink combined with some kind of milk or alternative milk (almond, oat, coconut, soy, etc.) and usually is flavored.
Iced Americano
This espresso-based beverage contains espresso shots topped with cold water and typically does not contain any milk.
Cold brew
Cold brew coffee is made by soaking ground coffee beans in cold water for a minimum of 12 hours, resulting in less acidity and more caffeine in your coffee beverage. This drink contains almost twice the caffeine content of a regular cup of coffee.
Iced macchiato
Simply put, a macchiato contains espresso plus steamed milk (over ice). It is stronger than a latte, which contains espresso, steamed milk and foam milk (which also can be over ice).
Nitro
This drink is made from cold brew coffee and infused with nitrogen gas, giving it a more thick and creamy consistency.
Iced tea
While black tea is the kind of tea with the most caffeine, it still does not contain the same amount as a cup of coffee, a latte, or a cold brew.
Iced chai tea
You can drink more than just a cup of chai tea for the same amount of caffeine in a single cup of coffee.
