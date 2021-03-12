Best guac ever!
Ingredients:
4 ripe, avocados, seeded and peeled
3 limes, juice only
2 medium tomatoes, chopped
1 medium white onion, chopped fine
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 cloves fresh garlic, minced
1/8 teaspoon cumin
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/8 teaspoon sugar
1 serrano chile, chopped fine
1 bunch cilantro, chopped
Directions: Place avocados in a bowl and mash with a fork. Immediately mix in remaining ingredients and serve.
— California Avacados Co.
Simple guac
Ingredients:
4 ripe avocados
1/2 lemon, juiced
1/2 lime, juiced
1/3 cup red onion, finely chopped
3 tablespoons chives, freshly chopped
2 teaspoons jalapeño, freshly chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions: Cut the avocados in half lengthwise. Remove the pit from the avocado and discard. Remove the avocado from the skin and place the avocado flesh into a bowl. Add the lemon juice, lime juice, red onion, chives, jalapeño, salt and pepper. Mash with a fork until half smooth and creamy. Taste and add more salt and pepper if desired. Serve immediately with tortilla chips.
— Hass Avacados
Chef Lynn Crawford’s guac with mayo
Ingredients:
2 ripe avocados
2 tablespoons lime juice
1/2 red onion, finely chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
1 bunch cilantro, finely chopped
4 tablespoons mayonnaise
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Directions: Halve and pit the avocados. Scoop out the flesh of the avocados into a bowl. Gently mash the avocados with a fork, leaving them somewhat chunky. Add the remaining ingredients and gently fold everything together.
Tip: For some heat, add in one pickled jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped.
Blue cheese guacamole
Ingredients:
3 avocados
1/2 cup creamy blue cheese, crumbled
Juice of 1/2 a lemon
Salt and black pepper
2 tablespoons of minced red onion
1 tomato, de-seeded and chopped into small chunks
1 handful of fresh basil, sliced
Directions: Mash the avocado with the blue cheese in a bowl with the lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste. Mix in the onions, tomatoes and basil. Serve immediately or chill in the fridge with some extra lemon juice on the top to prevent browning.
— Happy Veggie Kitchen
