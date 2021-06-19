Camping season is here, which means s’mores and hot dogs and hamburgers galore. While these are definite fan favorites, don’t be afraid to try some new fun treats around the fire pit this summer.
Cinnamon roll-ups
These cinnamon-sugary treats are eaten from a stick. First, combine a tablespoon of cinnamon and 1/4 cup of sugar in a zipper bag. Open a package of crescent rolls, twist them around a skewer, then roll it in the cinnamon and sugar mixture. Warm the roll over the fire, continuously rotating the skewer. Melt chocolate to use as a dipping sauce.
Campfire dessert cones
Simply line a sugar cone with peanut butter and fill it with toppings like mini marshmallows, chocolate chips, M&M’s or bananas. Then, wrap the cone in aluminum foil and warm it up over a fire pit for 5 to 10 minutes.
Campfire strawberries
If you’re needing a little fruit in your summer life, try strawberries and marshmallow fluff. Pierce the top of a strawberry with a skewer or poker. Dunk the strawberry into a container of marshmallow fluff, toast over the campfire until golden brown and eat while it’s still warm.
Banana boats
Slice a banana down the center, leave the peel on and stuff with chocolate chips, crumbled graham crackers and marshmallows. Wrap the banana in foil and warm over the fire. Eat it with a spoon.
Campfire popcorn
Every snack is better over a campfire, including popcorn. Break out the cast iron skillet and drizzle it in vegetable oil (or any oil of your choice — maybe coconut oil). Roast kernels over the fire until they pop. Sprinkle with salt, pepper or garlic salt.
Roasted fruits and veggies
Slice up your favorites, toss them in a foil packet and roast over the fire for 20 to 30 minutes, flipping halfway through. Season the veggies or bring dipping sauces. Enjoy the fruit with coconut ice cream.
