Apple pumpkin bread
Ingredients:
2 1/2 c flour
2 c sugar
1 Tbsp pumpkin pie spice
1/2 tsp salt
1 tsp baking soda
2 eggs, lightly beaten
1 c pumpkin
1/2 c vegetable oil
2 c apples, peeled and chopped
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix the flour, sugar, pumpkin pie spice, salt and baking soda in a mixing bowl and set aside.
In a separate bowl, mix the eggs, pumpkin and oil until well blended. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ones and mix just until combined. Gently fold in the chopped apples. Divide the batter in half and then pour the batter into two bread pans.
STREUSEL TOPPING: Mix the flour, cinnamon and sugar together and then cut in the butter until mixture is crumbly. Sprinkle the streusel topping mixture over the batter and then bake for 55- to 60 minutes or until toothpick inserted in the middle of the bread comes out clean. Let cool in the bread pans for about 20 to 30 minutes before removing from pans. Finish cooling on wire racks.
Paleo pumpkin
apple balls
Ingredients:
1/3 c pumpkin puree
1/4 c nut/seed butter of choice
2-3 Tbsp honey
1 tsp pure vanilla extract
1 Tbsp melted coconut oil
2 Tbsp almond flour
1/4 c coconut flour
2 tsp cinnamon
1/4 tsp nutmeg
1/8 tsp ground ginger
1/8 tsp salt
1 c finely chopped apple
1/2 Tbsp coconut oil (for sautéing)
Directions:
In a large bowl, combine the pumpkin puree, nut/seed butter, honey, pure vanilla extract and melted coconut oil and mix well. In a separate bowl, combine the almond flour, coconut flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, ground ginger and salt and mix well. Combine the wet and dry ingredients.
In a pan, sauté the finely diced apples with the 1/2 Tbsp coconut oil until starting to brown/caramelize. Stir the sautéed apples into the batter. Place the batter into the fridge and let cool for about 20 minutes. Once cooled, roll into desired-sized balls. Store in a sealed container to enjoy for a week.
Caramel apple bites
Ingredients:
2 green apples
1 pkg mini pretzel twists
1 pkg Rolo candy
Toothpicks
Directions:
Preheat oven to 250 degrees. On a baking sheet, lay out pretzels and place one Rolo candy on each pretzel. Place the pan in the oven for three to four minutes or until the candy has softened.
Meanwhile, chop apples into chunks, squirting a little lemon juice on top to prevent browning.
After removing pretzels from the oven, while they are still warm, stick a toothpick through each apple piece and push apples onto the chocolate candy. Voila! A fun snack for anytime or as a party treat.
Pumpkin yogurt and
granola parfait
Ingredients:
1-1/2 c yogurt
1-1/2 c pure pumpkin
1-1/2 c granola
Directions:
Take one 4-ounce jar at a time and spoon 1/4 c pumpkin yogurt, then 1/4 c pure pumpkin, then 1/4 c granola. Repeat until you have filled six 4-ounce jars.
Serve immediately or store covered in plastic wrap in the refrigerator until ready to serve.