Stuffed sausage biscuits
Mason jar noodles
Ham and cheese pinwheels
Savory muffins
Stuffed sausage biscuits
Ingredients:
1 small apple
1 can of crescent roll dough
4 slices of cheese
6 links of breakfast sausage
Sage
Ranch dressing for garnish (optional)
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Slice small apple thinly (also removing skin). Lay out crescent roll dough in four rectangular shapes then place cheese and an apple slice on each piece. Top off with two links of breakfast sausage on each piece. Sprinkle on a pinch of sage.
Roll each biscuit together so that dough covers all of the ingredients and pinch sides shut.
Bake in oven for 18 to 20 minutes until sausage is fully cooked and dough is golden brown.
Let cool on baking pan for about three to five minutes.
Cut each biscuit into threes and serve with ranch dressing.
Ham & cheese pinwheels
Ingredients:
2 large tortillas
4 tablespoons of cream cheese
10 to 12 slices deli ham
4 leaves of Romaine lettuce
8 slices cheese
Directions:
Lay the tortillas flat and spread about two tablespoons of cream cheese on each. Layer the ham onto the tortillas and top with lettuce. Add on four slices of cheese to each tortilla.
Roll the tortillas tightly and slice into 2-inch sections. Use a toothpick to secure each wheel.
Serve these immediately or store in the refrigerator. Great for packed lunches the next day.
Mason jar noodles
Ingredients:
2 (5.6-ounce) packages refrigerated Yakisoba noodles, seasoning sauce packets discarded
2 1/2 tablespoons chicken broth
1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
1 tablespoons ginger
2 teaspoons sesame oil
2 cups rotisserie chicken
3 cups baby spinach
2 carrots, peeled and grated
1 cup sliced shiitake mushrooms
1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves
2 green onions, thinly sliced
1 teaspoon sesame seeds
Directions:
In a large pot of boiling water, cook the Yakisoba noodles until loosened, one to two minutes, drain well.
In a small bowl, combine broth, soy sauce, vinegar, ginger and sesame oil.
Divide the broth mixture into four (24-ounce) wide-mouth glass jars with lids. Top with Yakisoba, chicken, spinach, carrots, mushrooms, cilantro, green onions and sesame seeds. Cover and refrigerate for up to four days.
To serve, uncover a jar and add enough hot water to cover the contents, about 1 1⁄4 cups. Microwave, uncovered, until heated through, two to three minutes. Let stand five minutes, stir to combine, and serve immediately.
Savory muffins
Ingredients:
Vegetable oil for greasing
2 1/4 cups self-raising flour
8.8 ounces baby spinach, washed and shredded
5.5 ounces sundried tomatoes
6 ounces feta cheese
2 tablespoons grated parmesan
2 medium eggs
1 1/4 cups milk
1/4 cup melted butter
Fresh parsley, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Preheat oven 375 degrees. Grease a 12-muffin pan with vegetable oil and set aside.
In a large bowl, sift the flour and add the spinach, sundried tomatoes, feta cheese and grated parmesan. Stir to combine.
In a separate bowl, mix the eggs, milk, melted butter and parsley until they are combined well, then add the mixture to the flour and spinach. Combine well with a wooden spoon or spatula.
Fill the 12 muffin cups with the mixture and sprinkle with parmesan.
Bake for 20 minutes until slightly golden and remove immediately from the muffin tray to prevent the muffins from becoming soggy.
Allow the muffins to cool on a wire rack before serving.