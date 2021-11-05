When she woke up a week into January after a busy catering season and didn’t remember much about Christmas, Gina Calderwood knew something needed to change. The owner and chef at Gina’s Café and Catering in Cosby, Missouri, said she learned the hard way to protect her family time during the holidays.
“I used to say yes to any job or request,” Calderwood said. “I felt like I was somehow more successful because I could always make it happen if someone asked.”
For people who work in hospitality, food service and retail, the holiday season is the busiest time of year and brings in significant revenue. But striking a balance is critical, said Calderwood, whose business makes 40% of its yearly revenue in the time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s.
“I haven’t always made room for our traditions and family time,” Calderwood said. “I regret those years that I didn’t set aside time.”
For April Glynn, assistant store manager at Dillard's Zona Rosa in Kansas City, the holiday season followed by both Mother's Day and Father's Day are the store’s busiest times.
“To keep my family a top priority, I stick to leaving on time and taking my days off,” said Glynn, who is married and has a daughter in third grade and a son in first grade. “I remind myself that I'm only one person and I can leave when I should because the work will still be there tomorrow.”
She enjoys making lists for both home and work and loves crossing off items when completed.
Calderwood recommends blacking out dates on her work calendar to avoid overbooking. She puts every recital, class party and other holiday commitments on this calendar, too.
“This helps me navigate around certain dates and times,” Calderwood said. “There are some days that we just won’t take any jobs — Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are off-limits.
“I missed countless opportunities to make memories in the past and had to work through the regret of those lost moments,” said Calderwood, who is married and has a 12-year-old son and a 4-year-old daughter. “Not only did my family sacrifice, but my employees sacrificed time with their families as well.
“The days are long, but the years are short.”
