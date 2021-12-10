Cookies are a big deal in the O’Brien household.
The first Saturday of December, Linda O’Brien opens her home to a collection of family and neighbors for the mother of all cookie exchanges.
But it didn’t start out that way. The first year, O’Brien said a few friends brought cookies to a small holiday get-together.
“Those cookies were amazing,” O’Brien said. “They were so unique that that’s all anyone talked about almost the whole night. Cookies.”
The next year, the St. Joseph women decided to ask those same friends to bring their best cookies, and she began researching to create her own.
“I wanted to pull out all the stops and come up with something that would impress them,” O’Brien said. “So I combined Oreos and candy canes. It was an odd combination but they really were good. The other ladies baked the best gingerbread and sugar cookies I’ve ever had.”
Once again, O’Brien said cookies were the highlight of the evening. That’s when the women decided this would become a tradition.
“Over the years, the cookie exchange has grown,” Denise Jensen said.
Jensen, who created popular mint-chocolate-chip cookies the first year, said the exchange is the highlight of the season for her.
“Each year we’ve all kind of invited one or two friends, family members or someone we all know from church,” she said. “Our group has 17 bakers in it now.”
The cookie exchange is simple: Everyone brings two dozen of their best cookies and the recipe to share. O’Brien said she supplies the milk and coffee, and the group of ladies, along with their husbands, brings the conversation.
Here are two of the group’s featured cookie recipes.
O’Brien Candy
Cane Oreo Cookie:
1 box white cake mix
1/3 cup canola or vegetable oil
2 large eggs
8 Oreo cookies, roughly chopped
5 mini candy canes, crushed
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray cookie sheet with non-stick spray.
In a bowl, combine cake mix, oil and eggs. Stir in chopped cookies and candy canes. Form the dough into 1-inch balls and place on the cookie sheet, about 1 inch apart. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes.
Jensen Mint Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
2 sticks unsalted butter, softened
1 cup sugar
1 cup light brown sugar, packed
2 eggs, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla
2½ cups flour
3/4 cup unsweetened dark cocoa powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
2½ cups mint and chocolate baking chips
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray baking sheet with non-stick spray.
Combine butter and sugars together until smooth. Mix in eggs one at a time then add the vanilla.
Combine flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl. Gradually add the flour mixture to butter mixture until just combined. Fold in the mint and chocolate chips. Refrigerate dough for at least 30 minutes until it is easy to handle.
Shape dough into 2-inch balls and place 2 inches apart. Bake 10 minutes, remove and let cool until removing from baking sheet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.