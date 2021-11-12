With their wide array of textures, colors and flavors, charcuterie boards are a beautiful addition to any holiday gathering and are sure to please just about any guest.
Charcuterie, a French term for the preparation of meat products (and also what the French call the stores that sell these foods), consist of the following:
• Meats — Salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, cured sausage, Capicola, ham and bacon are most often featured.
• Cheeses — A mix of hard, soft and spreadable cheeses provide a good variety of textures and flavors. Brie, cheddar, Gruyere, Camembert and Roquefort are delicious to include.
• The rest — This category includes nuts, fruits (fresh or dried), veggies, hummus, crackers, bread, pretzels, olives and jam.
Brooke Palmer, owner of B’Love Boards in St. Joseph, enjoys adding seasonal touches to the holiday boards she creates. In addition to charcuterie boards, she also designs grazing boxes (perfect for date nights) and grazing tables.
“There are so many delicious options around the holidays,” Palmer said.
Peppermint pretzels, pumpkin spice everything and holiday-flavored cheeses such as cranberry cinnamon goat cheese are some of her favorites. She coordinates colors, themes and treats to adapt her boards for the holidays.
Palmer’s biggest sellers are her variety boxes. They can be made into individual portions for work lunches or meetings and can be heat-sealed if delivery is needed a few days ahead of time.
“The variety boxes have something for everyone and can be for anything from a romantic evening to a family get-together,” Palmer said.
Palmer’s business even offers Barkcuterie for the furry members of your household.
The possibilities of charcuterie are endless, but a common misconception Palmer has heard is that charcuterie boards are “for women.”
“I mean,” Palmer laughed, “men eat too.”
