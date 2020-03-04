Whether you’re trying to sell a home or simply want to spruce up the place – adding curb appeal is a great first impression.
Basic curb appeal is planting plants in front of the house but have them in layers, says Jake Augustin, production manager with Archer Lawn Care in St. Joseph.
“So, you’d have foundation plants and your evergreens,” he said. “A lot of people have gone away from junipers and yews. Newer types of foundation plants would be inkberry and boxwood.”
The next layer, is where color would be added. Perennials like coreopsis, lavender and others would give that pop of color in front.
Augustin said there are benefits to both perennial and annual flowers.
Perennials obviously come back every year so it’s a one-time buy on that plant and they are low maintenance.
“The problem is you have to group them together right because the bloom is short lived,” he said. “Three to four weeks and then it’s the green foliage. Some bloom in May, some in September. If you group them together properly, you can get your blooms at different times.”
Annuals, however, have to be replanted each spring but bloom for the entire season. Augustin suggests planting them together in small concentrations to get the best color effect.
On a bigger scale, Augustin said he can get into an entire landscape design that would include concrete curbing and hardscape items like boulders, rocks and dry-creek beds.
“It can go pretty grand,” he said.
Fun additions to landscape beds are water features and pondless water features. Augustin said something like a bubbling rock, which is a hollowed-out boulder with fountain/waterfall components inside, is really cool.
“It can run from very budget-friendly to grand landscaping,” he said. “That is what people see – the first impression of the home.”
If a homeowner is working with a professional to update their landscaping, he suggests doing as much of the demolition to the landscaping area on
your own, if you’re looking to be more cost effective.
“That’s where some people can get the sweat equity out of it,” he said. “Even after that, you can have a professional actually install the new landscaping.”
But he warns that most curb appeal projects aren’t weekend warrior projects.
“It’s not a thing that’s going to take a weekend,” he said. “People need to go into it know it’s going to take a bit.”
Augustin said if you aren’t hiring a professional landscaper designer, really study the plants. Understand how they grow, cluster, their height and width and their care.
“Anyone can go to the store and buy plants, but five years down the road everything is not jiving and not looking like they envisioned,” he said. “One thing we see very common is overplanting because they’re smaller when initially planted. When we do our design, we’re thinking 10 to 15 years down the road what is this going to look like.”
Krystin Kleinlein with Moffet Nursery & Garden Shop recommends taking photos and measurements to plan your layout. One very important concept to consider is how much sunlight that location will receive each day in order to determine which type of plants will thrive in your area. Drainage is another key aspect that can always be adjusted if needed with soil amenities.
“When selecting the plant material for your landscape design, we consider odd numbers because they look more natural,” Kleinlein said. “Texture is another important detail that is sometimes forgotten. Options include fine, medium, and coarse. Plants can be used to accentuate the entryway to help lead the consumers eyes.”
To ensure the homeowner has great success, Kleinlein said it is essential to select plants that will thrive in our zone. We are in zone 5, and there are numerous plants that are native to our area as well as many that have been developed for our zone. When selecting plants just pay close attention to their zone to insure they will survive our winter months, she said.
Kleinlein said one new way an individual could add a pop of color and enhanced curb appeal is to consider container gardening.
“Purchasing pottery with different sizes and heights can give instant appeal and a completely different look to their existing landscaping,” she said. “Container gardening also can be changed out with the seasons. For instance, bulbs and pansies for spring, geraniums and petunias for the summer, mums and flowering kale for the fall, and greenery in the winter. The possibilities are endless so let your imagination soar.”