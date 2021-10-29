Women have been wearing wigs for decades.
Dolly Parton popularized the accessory in 1973, and today’s celebrities use them to keep up with on stage personas or changing hair trends. But they’ve always been around, as an accessory or a necessity.
Colleen Reynolds of St. Joseph began wearing wigs when she was diagnosed with alopecia, a disease in which the immune system attacks hair follicles, several years ago.
She recently was diagnosed with cancer, and her five wigs stand ready as she undergoes chemotherapy. Because chemotherapy targets fast-growing cells in the body, hair loss is a common side effect.
She usually wears Noriko or Rene of Paris wigs and shops online at voguewigs.com.
“But there’s lots to choose from,” she said. “They have lots of brands, colors, styles. (They make) you feel better about yourself.”
Most wigs come in an average size, she said. She has wigs in different colors, and all but one is a long bob — the way she used to wear her hair. To mix things up, she has one short wig.
Angela Williams-Crane started wearing wigs in high school.
“I didn’t have a good self-image,” Williams-Crane said. “I didn’t like my hair. You were supposed to have straight hair, long, flowy and all of that. So, it was more of a self-conscious thing for a long time. I wanted to look like my friends.”
A negative relationship with hair is seen among some African American women.
Williams-Crane’s mother wore wigs. For a long time, she said she didn’t even realize her mother was wearing them. She thought it was her real hair.
There wasn’t a wig movement. Williams-Crane said women only wore wigs if they were sick or had money. It was a status thing.
Williams-Crane said she began embracing her natural hair in her 30s.
“At that time, I was thriving in my profession as well,” she said. “You didn’t go in with your natural hair to an interview. You didn’t go into meetings with your natural hair. And that was before this whole movement. Before (if) you wore afro puffs, you were looked at as anti-white.”
The evolution of herself and her self-esteem created a feeling of embracing her hair. She admits she wore wigs early on because she wanted people to look at her differently.
“I felt prettier with long, straight hair down my back,” Williams-Crane said. “That’s why relaxers were so popular. If I was in between relaxers, my hair would be nappy.”
As she’s matured, Williams-Crane said wigs are a convenience and empowering. It’s more about fashion and accessibility.
“I tell my husband, ‘Which woman do you want tonight?’” she said.
However, wigs have a learning curve. It’s knowing what you want, what you like and what you’re willing to pay for.
Williams-Crane has tips for anyone considering a wig.
— Synthetic wigs are fake hair and are short-lived. They do not take heat or products well. The style they come in is what you get. You can wash them but do not blow dry them.
— When your wigs are shedding a lot, it may be a sign they aren’t being washed enough. A woman’s natural oils can damage wigs, especially human-hair wigs. A clear indicator that a wig has run its course is it will no longer hold its style and becomes frizzy.
— Wigs that are a synthetic and human-hair blend can be washed, conditioned and blow-dried on a low heat setting.
— Human-hair wigs can be treated just like regular hair. It can be washed, conditioned, blow-dried and curled. But human-hair wigs do have different heat points, so test areas as you go.
— Lace front wigs can be floored with a foundation.
Williams-Crane said she doesn’t have a preference. For her, it’s about the convenience.
“It’s all about how much work are you wanting to put into it,” she said.
Williams-Crane names her wigs. There’s her fun one, “Chicago,” and her power wig, “Olivia Pope.” She wears that one when she has a speaking engagement.
“I just name them by how I feel when I wear them,” she said. “‘Chicago’ is a showstopper. She’s big and fun. ‘Electra’ is named because of the (purple) colors. She’s my favorite.”
“Alicia” got her name from the lady Williams-Crane bought her from. While she hardly wears short wigs, that one is funky.
