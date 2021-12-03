Fashion loves nostalgia, so it’s no surprise white boots are back.
“I definitely started to see them back in style this time last year,” said Hannah Johnson, owner of White Owl Boutique. “Not necessarily here (in the Midwest) but with fashion influencers I follow. It’s taken a while to come to the Midwest.”
Johnson, who owns the online boutique with her husband Casez Johnson, has had a passion for clothing and becoming an entrepreneur. The St. Joseph couple created the boutique earlier this year, choosing a name from her fandom of Harry Potter.
Johnson said white boots are versatile and fun.
“In the last year, it’s so easy to fall into a rut: yoga pants and tees,” she said. “But it’s fun to dress up and wear what you’ve always wanted to wear.
White boots are no exception to her rule of being true to who you are. Johnson said choosing an outfit to accompany the boots depends on the type.
A short, white bootie with little to no heel hitting right at the ankle looks great with boyfriend-cut jeans rolled up a bit to where the boot stops. She said adding a fun, graphic tee with a cardigan would complete the outfit.
“White boots look the best with layers,” Johnson said. “They are so bold that you need to add layers to contrast with them.”
Higher boots, above the ankle, she said, lend to a dress paired with tights or even a skirt. Fun shirts go great with that look, too.
White boots that go any further up the leg run the risk of looking like a costume accessory or go-go boots. To avoid that mistake, Johnson suggests another type of boot.
“I’ve seen a lot of white cowboy boots,” she said. “That cut, style of boot is more in the South, but it looks great. If it’s summertime, it would easily go with a dress. This time of year, skinny jeans tucked in with a turtleneck sweater or chunky sweater with a high pony and chunky earrings ...”
Johnson’s focus with White Owl Boutique is to be true to yourself.
“That’s so hard to be true to who you are and stand out and wear whatever you want,” she said.
During photoshoots for her products, she said she encourages models to bring their own accessories.
“If you wear the white boots or the Converse or the fun glasses, bring them and be you,” she said. “Never be afraid to do that.”
