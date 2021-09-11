Few things are more beloved than that favorite pair of jeans and a comfy tee.
“It seems like everything denim is in right now,” said Alesha Rumford, owner of Frosting House Boutique, located at 301 S. Fifth St. in Leavenworth, Kansas. “Everybody’s style is in, it’s crazy. Flare, distressed, skinny, non-distressed. It’s all in. It’s anything goes anymore.”
Rumford said she’s always researching trends. While she trusts her own eclectic style of “down-to-earth but classy and chic,” she gets feedback from her 16-year-old daughter on how items might do in the store.
At the top of the trends are bell bottoms, high-rise, button-fly and frayed crop-length.
And because fashion has such a broad scope, the denim-and-tee duo can be elevated to work attire.
“You can dress up a tee now,” Rumford said. “Times have changed. You can put a nice blazer with a nice tee. It seems like a little goes a long way anymore — pairing that tee with jeans. I’m a jeans person. You can dress up a pair of denim in a heartbeat.”
Think stilettos, bling jewelry, cuff bracelets and over-the-top earrings.
Women have become obsessed with authentic or vintage-inspired graphic tees, as well as those with different sayings on them.
T-shirts have become a medium for self-expression and advertising. Thanks to the availability of custom screen printing and vinyl Cricut machines, any imaginable combination of art, words and photographs can be displayed proudly.
“I sell a lot of the KC shirts, or the sports shirts, because a lot of people in town don’t have those,” Rumford said. “I have some fun sayings on shirts. Just the fun, upbeat, spread-awareness shirts.”
Textures are a must, and Rumford said she does a lot of sublimation printing that inks the shirt instead of iron-on.
With fall just around the corner, she said neon is everywhere.
“The shirts I’ve been looking at have the ’80s, ’90s vibe to them. Bright pumpkin colors and such. Paint-splattered and tie-dyed, too. Just a lot of neat techniques that shirt-makers are into.”
And the variety fits perfectly into the boutique which has “all the ingredients to make life sweet.”
Rumford opened Frosting House Boutique in December 2020.
“I took a leap of faith during COVID,” she said. “I was tired of being at home. The drive and the desire to start my own store … and finally, I had a chance to do it. So here we are.”
From an early age, Rumford said she learned from her mother.
“You can dress classy with very basic pieces of clothes, and to dress them up you add a necklace or earrings,” she said. “So, my fashion sense started at a young age. She looked beautiful everywhere she went. So that’s where it starts at.”
