Sprinkling in items traditionally worn by men can make any outfit feel on-trend right now.
Whether it’s simply donning a fedora or pairing a tie with a men’s shirt, suspenders and pleated trousers, the look can be subtle or obvious.
“I love a menswear look to bring a sense of confidence and polish,” said Mischelle Tripp, a cabi independent fashion stylist based in Liberty, Missouri.
Jessica Hanna, cosmetics area sales manager and former men’s area sales manager at Dillard’s Zona Rosa, said she’s seeing more and more women shop in the men’s section for things like suspenders and bow ties.
“Menswear has a definite place and helps you be noticed,” Tripp said.
Pleated, high-waisted pants for men and women are returning. Fedoras are becoming popular for women, and to really achieve the look wear one on the back of your head, Hanna said.
And, Hanna added, “Leather suspenders – people are asking for them all the time. I foresee that being the next big thing.”
Even if you’re not borrowing from his closet or shopping in the men’s section, you still can incorporate menswear-inspired touches to your clothing, Tripp said.
Large watches, bulky chains, blouses with small patterns (a takeoff on patterns often seen on men’s ties) and boxy jackets with a feminine peplum or ruffle can help achieve the look.
“I love to mix tie prints, small, repeated patterns with suits or denim for a little nod to menswear,” Tripp said.
This season, cabi has several items that have a menswear vibe.
“It’s taking menswear and elevating it,” Tripp said.
Cabi’s dinner jacket and trousers are in a fabric that Tripp describes as sharkskin, which is more structured like men’s suit material.
“There is no collar on the jacket, and it has a chic belt in the back and covered buttons,” she said. “It may look like menswear, but it is elevated for a more feminine look.”
Hanna suggests pairing a man’s white dress shirt with skinny jeans and using a French tuck and a tie. You could even wear the shirt untucked with leggings or simply layer a vest over a dress.
“There’s not a line between men’s and ladies’ clothes right now,” said Hanna, who has worked in retail for 17 years. “Nowadays, everything is in style.”
