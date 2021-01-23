Grooms and their guys get a fair share of attention on their big day, so it’s important to find a style that suits them.
David Berg actually enjoys wearing a suit and tie, but his best friend, who was getting married the same year, did not.
“It was a compromise,” Berg said. “My fiancee wanted a relaxed wedding but still classy.”
He opted for gray dress slacks, black suspenders and navy blue bow ties to correspond with the wedding colors.
Berg’s best friend, however, chose dark denim with black vests and ties for his big day.
Trends in men’s wedding attire are pretty wide open, Berg said.
“I’ve seen guys wear the traditional black and white suit or tux with absolutely no color, a buddy wear pink pants and another a floral jacket,” he said. “To each their own. I think it’s fun for guys to have just as much fun with their wedding as the girls do.”