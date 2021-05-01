It’s swimsuit season, whether we like it or not.
Between the horrible, fluorescent lighting in the dressing rooms and drowning in racks and racks of suits, finding the right one can be a chore.
Bethany Eyberg said finding the right suit comes down to three key things: cut, size and color.
Eyberg has spent most of her professional career in retail and helping women find the right swimsuit. Almost every woman needs a different type of suit, she said.
Here is a reference guide she’s always gone by:
Tops with ruffles, horizontal lines and designs create a larger bust.
Push-up or padded tops accentuate your chest.
Choose bottoms with belts, skirts and ruffles to give the appearance of a larger bottom.
Avoid tie side bottoms and sliding triangle tops.
Eyberg said every size has body issues, too.
“I’m a size 6 and I still dread it,” she said of swimsuit shopping. “I’ve had the same suit for at least three years because I don’t want to have to find a new one.”
The biggest trouble, she said, is knowing what swimsuit looks best on her. While she’s petite, her torso is long, which she feels looks odd in a two-piece. A one-piece, however, makes her feel too covered.
“I’ve worked hard on staying fit after four children so I’d like to show off my stomach,” she said. “But nothing really seems to flatter me.”
She recently discovered the cut-out swimsuit style, which combines a one-piece and two-piece. This accomplishes the desire to show a little skin but cuts in the right place to help elongate her bottom half.
Fuller busts should consider thick straps and an underwire to provide comfort and support and maybe a v-shaped neckline to flatter that area. On the other hand, smaller busts can be enhanced with a push-up top or a pattern with horizontal lines and avoid flat, triangle tops and solid colors.
For full-figured women, Eyberg suggests wearing brighter colors on the areas you want to emphasize and dark colors where you want to minimize.
“Prints that extend from bust to hips or across the body can create this illusion that you have a longer, leaner torso,” she said. “To minimize the tummy area, look for gathering around the mid-section or panel smoothing features. And remember, solid colors aren’t as flattering.”
Women who are pear-shaped probably want a suit that draws attention up. Brightly colored tops with solid bottoms can help accentuate your bust while minimizing the legs. One-piece, skirtinis or tankinis are the best styles for this.
