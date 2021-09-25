Fall is officially here, and that means all the feels of long sleeves and boots. Yet the cooler mornings and nights don’t exactly match up to warm afternoons, so sweaters aren’t necessarily a priority yet. Many women are opting for a throwback to 90s fashion with flannels.
“There are so many ways to use flannel,” said Hallie Pyeatt, owner of Midwest Chic Boutique in Rock Port, Missouri. “Not only is it warm, but it can also be used to show off your favorite colors and make a casual outfit look more put together.”
If you are scared of flannel, Pyeatt said not to worry. There are tons of ways to dress it up. Historically, she said flannels make people think of a more masculine look, but as the trend progresses, there are many ways to make it look fun and feminine.
“One of my favorite ways to style a flannel is by pairing it with a tank top or dressy shirt underneath the flannel,” Pyeatt said. “Most importantly, ladies will want to look for a good fit. If you’re worried about a flannel being too bulky, try going down a size. Another great way to dress up a flannel is with the right accessories. Beaded bracelets, multi-chain necklaces and hoop earrings are all popular items in our store that I suggest to shoppers.”
Pyeatt said she’s always been obsessed with clothing since she was a child and looked forward to spending birthday and holiday money on new items. As she got older, she fell in love with online boutiques but not with the pricing.
She decided to open Midwest Chic Boutique to help women of all sizes be able to find clothing they love without breaking the bank.
“I love flannels so much, and I’m glad they are everywhere now,” Kendra Ederly said. “The prints scream fall, but with my boxy shoulders, I sometimes tend to look like a lumberjack. I’ve found that tying it at the waist creates a nice curve and accentuates her waist.”
Ederly isn’t alone. Flannels have traditionally catered toward a men’s cut. Today’s flannel, however, has lightened in fabric weight, texture and style.
Pyeatt looks for flannels that have a lightweight feel because they are usually going to be layered on top of other shirts, and people won’t want to get too hot. Pyeatt said her favorite style is cute but comfortable and loves being able to look good and be comfortable at the same time.
“Adorable flannel dresses are very popular, too,” she said. “We also love to style a flannel by tying it around the waist of any outfit.”
One of the best ways to create a feminine look with flannel is to layer, which is great for the fluctuating temperatures. Ederly, like Pyeatt, has found that pairing a cute flannel with a cute tank underneath or graphic tee does the trick.
Pyeatt sells both pastels and jewel-toned flannels in her store and said both have been popular.
“For fall, and going into winter, I predict that deeper tones like merlot, forest green and mustard yellow will be very popular,” she said.
And what pairs well with a nice flannel? A great pair of boots.
Retailers started showcasing boots last month, and styles, materials and heights are all over the place. Anything goes.
“I am just going for comfortable,” said Michelle Moore, owner of Blessings Boutique in St. Joseph. “Most of our boots will be Corky’s, so we can stand in them all day. I do just try to buy a variety of styles.”
Moore debuted a collage of boots to her customers in recent weeks. They range from faux fur-lined booties and mid-calf to super stretchy knee-high riding boots.
And just like home decor and denim, boots are giving the distressed vibes this year, too.
