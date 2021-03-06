Fashion may feel a bit familiar for many women this year.
Retailers, both small and large, have begun setting out their spring lines and shoppers are noticing the styles and colors.
"I was surprised and exited," said Stacey Collings.
From hot pink and crop tops to acid-wash denim and scrunchies, Collings was taken back to high school immediately.
The 1984 graduate of Central High School said she was secretly amused that her teenage daughter was picking out clothing that mimicked her mother's style during her younger years.
"I know fashion comes around full circle but this is just a nice blast from the past," she said.
While the decades old trends aren't necessarily brand new, it hasn't been common place on the racks here in the Midwest.
The over-the-top styles that were bigger than life like ruffles, shoulder pads and blazers, the new launch of the styles is a bit more tame than the originals.
"I think it's fun to see shirts and jeans that look like what I once wore but not exactly," she said. "I genuinely wouldn't pull out my old jeans from high school, but I find myself really liking the new versions."