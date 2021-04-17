As women’s closets transition from winter to spring with summer right around the corner, there is one piece that sticks with us all year: Denim.
“Denim is always in and goes with any look,” said Jill Martin, owner of Plato’s Closet in St. Joseph. “You can dress them up, especially with a dark wash with no holes, or you can rock the casual, yet comfy look, with a graphic tee and ripped jeans. It’s the perfect go-to.”
Plato’s Closet, which pays cash for gently used clothing, shoes and accessories, has a variety of denim.
Martin breaks it down into three basic categories: flare, bootcut and straight leg.
Flare jeans are tight in the hip and waist and flare out like bell bottoms around the ankles. Martin said they look cute with a wedge shoe or a boot.
“(Flare cut) are actually coming back into style pretty hot,” she said.
Bootcut is a staple, offering a relaxed fit and more legroom. Martin said these jeans go with any shoe, especially boots.
She said straight leg is always popular because these jeans go with any look and typically have a tighter fit.
While most denim is classic, there are always trends.
“The ‘mom jeans’ are back and more popular than ever,” Martin said. “These jeans have a ‘baggy’ look to them but fit oh so perfectly. They are usually a little higher-waisted. You typically go down a size. Who doesn’t love that?”
From a retail standpoint, Martin said customers are asking for two specific brands lately, Kancan and American Eagle. People also are looking for anything distressed, which means holes or rips or with a “shark bite,” which is V-shaped cut in the ankle’s hem.
Attention to detail at the ankle is important. Martin said cuffing jeans is still popular, especially in the spring with a wedge shoe.
Martin said her current favorite jeans are the Kancan brand.
“They fit so perfect,” she said. “Not low-rise so you don’t have to constantly pull them up all day. They are super cute and the best part is you typically size down one to two sizes. So they get bonus points for that.”
A close second for her is American Eagle denim. She loves the distressed look and how the jeans stretch for a comfy fit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.