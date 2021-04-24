Who’s ready for color?
Dottie Douglas said that after the last year, women are ready for anything bright, bold and fun.
“I’m seeing a lot of cheetah print, animal prints still,” said Douglas, who owns Polished & Pampered Salon and Day Spa in Downtown St. Joseph. “But now there’s more floral, bright colors and tie-dye, which is kinda fun.”
Women just want color, color, color. Anything bright and happy has become a popular request as more women are getting out and about and back in the chair at local nail salons.
Yet there are constants in the nail salon business, from nail shape and length to application. Douglas said most women, because they are still at home more than normal, are practical with length, opting for short to medium.
But the industry always is changing and Douglas said she enjoys learning about new products, colors and techniques.
“I start off with practicing on acrylic tips and then practice on myself or the girls (in the spa) in our downtime,” she said.
She recently perfected floral patterns, which is expected to be popular this year in nails, clothing and home decor.
