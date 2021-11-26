Trends come and go, and keeping up with them can be exhausting, but social media makes it easier to see what is new in the fashion world and what styles might be coming back.
Jamie Reynolds, manager of Wear House & More, a consignment store in Platte City, Missouri, said some trends are based on the shift of people working more from home. Comfortable clothing is popular.
“I have noticed with more people working from home that we are selling more casual wear in place of business attire,” Reynolds said. “The matching lounge sets have been huge with us this year, and I feel they will remain popular into next year. I believe that joggers and leggings will still be a huge staple in women’s and juniors’ closets.”
Reynolds said bell-bottoms and high-waisted jeans are making a comeback this year, too.
“I’m positive this (trend) will stick around along with the shorter crop tops for juniors,” she said. “This look was popular paired with chunky shoes along with wide-brimmed hats such as fedoras.”
Plaid is everywhere during the fall and winter seasons. Layering clothes still will be a thing leading into 2022, Reynolds said. Oversized blazers, plaid shirts and lightweight jackets are perfect for that layered look.
“Trends are always something that will come and go in the fashion world,” Reynolds said. “At the end of the day, I feel it’s important to stay true to who you are and express yourself through your personal style.”
Most of us aren’t vying for a place on the red carpet or a model’s runway, but a quick Google search will bring up countless links to what the fashion world considers next year’s trends. If you like bare midsections, see-through clothing, bright colors and crazy textures, buckle up. 2022 is going to get wild. If you prefer to go your own way and avoid turning heads, meet me in the sweat pants and baggy hoodies section.
